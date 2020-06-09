Nissan recalls 2013-2018 Altima

Nissan is recalling more than 1-point-8 million sedans.
The 2013 through 2018 Altima is recalled to fix a faulty hood latch.
If it fails, the hood may open while the car is being driven, which could cause a crash.
Nissan is still developing a fix.
Nissan will notify owners of affected vehicles this month and give them instructions on how to care for the latch, until a repair has been developed.
