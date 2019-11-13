Nike to end Amazon partnership

Nike will stop selling its products directly to Amazon.

The company had agreed to sell items on the site in 2017, in exchange for stricter policing of counterfeit goods, and a ban on sales by unauthorized third parties.

Nike says it's decided to focus more on its direct business, although it will still seek partnerships with other retailers.

Nike now gets more than 30% of its annual sales from its direct-to-consumer business.

Copyright 2019 NBC News. All rights reserved.