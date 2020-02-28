Nice weekend warm-up

Wind gusts to 30 MPH continue today. Blowing snow will continue to be a problem at times today. The wind should diminish as we head into tonight.

Saturday the wind will be out of the west at 5-15 MPH.

Mostly cloudy again today with a few snow showers possible off of Lake Michigan. High temperatures today in the mid 20s with wind chills in the single digits for most of the day. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a few flurries possible. Low temperatures tonight in the mid teens. With the return of some sunshine temperatures climb to the low 30s Saturday. Sunday should be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the upper 40s.

