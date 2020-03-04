Greta Van Susteren tells News 10 Michigan will play a role in Democratic nominations

After a surprising Super Tuesday, the Michigan Presidential Primary is in the spotlight next.

Michigan voters will be hitting the polls next Tuesday, playing a big roll in the Democratic nomination as Michigan is a well-known swing state.

News 10's David Andrews had the chance to sit down with Greta Van Susteren, who hosts Full Court Press on Sunday's at 10 a.m. on News 10.

Susteren said Michigan voters should expect to see candidates pushing their campaigns in the coming days.

"I think what you're going to see is that there's going to be a lot of presence here by surrogates and the candidates themselves because, you know, they've got to get to 1991 and the results last night for Biden as well as South Carolina a week earlier is finally given a lot of enthusiasm to the Biden people," she said.

As of right now, Joe Biden's campaign does not have an event planned in Michigan before Tuesday's primary.

Bernie Sanders has a rally planned in Detroit and Grand Rapids this weekend.

Elizabeth Warren has planned a stop in Lansing on Friday.

