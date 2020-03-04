News 10 wins big at Broadcast Excellence Awards

News 10 is proud to be recognized by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters as Best Breaking News, Best Community Involvement - United Way Diaper Drive, and Best New Media.

News 10 also received Merit Honors at the 2020 Great Lakes Media Show for Breaking News, Anchor - Barrett Tryon, Feature Report, Sports, and News Special - Before The Storm Weather Special.

The Michigan Association of Broadcasters (MAB) handed out the awards to the best in Michigan on Wednesday, March 4.

News 10 Anchor Ann Emmerich and her father Jerry Hodak, a longtime meteorologist at WXYZ, hosted the event.

The MAB Broadcast Excellence Awards program is Michigan’s premiere broadcasting competition and awards show, according to the MAB website.

The competition includes stations from across the state graded on a standard of excellence in many categories designed to showcase the best that Michigan broadcasters have to offer.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.