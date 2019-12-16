News 10 thanks you for your donating to Toys for Tots

News 10 would like to say thank you for donating to our annual Toys for Tots drive here at the station.

The toys were taken to the Salvation Army's distribution center on Monday. (Source: WILX)

The mountain of donated toys were picked up on Monday morning.

A crew from M&M Moving of Lansing loaded those toys onto the truck and took them to the Salvation Army's Distribution Center.

The marines, running the show there, estimate they have around 50,000 toys.

In addition, 1,500 families signed up for help this year and they have a combined 4,000 kids who will each get at least five toys.

"It warms my heart because seeing all these toys knowing that they're all going to children who need them, it's like they all get a little bit of Christmas and it's amazing to me," Sgt. Dakota Blacyki said.

The toys cam from individual and business donations.

The marines also used cash donations to go out and buy toys too.

Although this year's drive is finished, you still have a chance to donate. Those donations will go toward next years drive.

