News 10 takes a look inside state prison museum

We have more details about the state prison museum that's going to be closing in late December.

News 10's Rachel Sweet was inside of Cell Block 7 where you can get the full experience of what it is like to be in prison. She talked to the director of the museum and they say it's an experience of a lifetime.

"It is a really powerful experience that I encourage people to come see," Diane Gutenkauf, executive director of Ella Sharp Museum, said.

The Cell Block 7 museum was opened by the Ella Sharp Museum in June 2014.

"Cell Block 7 and some other areas closed up around 2007 so that was the last time they actually held an inmate," Brad Collins, museum manager a Cell Block 7, said.

But you only have so long to experience Cell Block 7 before they lock up the doors for good.

"Being out here at the cell block has been an incredible opportunity but it is difficult for us to manage it across town," Collins said.

When the Ella Sharp Museum lease was up they decided that they can not afford to keep the museum up and running.

"I'm very sad to see this opportunity go," Collins said. "But I think this is a great resource for the community to let people experience something they haven't been able to see before."

You have until Dec. 29 to come and check out the museum.

