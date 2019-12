News 10 would like to extend a big thank you to every one who donated while we were out ringing the Salvation Army bells last Friday!

A lot of you donated your money to the red kettles out in front of Sam's Club and Walmart at Eastwood Towne Center.

Through your help, along with donations from local businesses, we were able to raise more than $5,700!

Thank you again for your donations.

