News 10 previews Michigan State Madness

They used to call it "Midnight Madness" when the Spartans held their first basketball practice, but fortunately you won't have to stay up that late to get your first look at the Spartans Friday.

The doors open at 8:30 p.m.

The formal program will begin at 9:30 p.m. and feature the introduction of the men's and women's basketball teams as well as team scrimmages and the raising of the 2019 NCAA Final Four banner for the men's team.

After that players will go through light workouts and scrimmages.

MSU Madness will also feature a performance by rapper Quinn XCII, a Detroit native and Michigan State alum.

The event also includes performances by the Spartan Marching Band and drum-line, Michigan State cheerleaders, MSU dance team, and Sparty.

Despite the sad news of Guard Josh Langford being out for at least the first half of the season, there are high expectations this year for the Spartans and rightly so.

Langford missed most of last season including crucial games down the stretch and the Spartans came just shy of the National Championship game, but head coach Tom Izzo said that's not changing anything.

"While I'll embrace the expectations, and while I'm excited about it, I'm hopping that we're going to remain the same blue collar institution that we are. Any success we have is going to be through two things if you ask me. A lot of hard work, and trying to limit the distractions that are out there every day of the year," Izzo said.

The Spartans are ranked number one in the preseason pool for the first time in history.

The MSU men's basketball team has an exhibition game against Albion College at the Breslin Center on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

The regular season for the Spartans will start on Tuesday, Nov. 5 against Kentucky in the Champions Classic in New York.

