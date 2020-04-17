News 10 launches 'Feeding the Frontline'

Frontline workers across Mid Michigan are putting their lives at risk to help treat those with COVID-19. WILX and our owners, Gray Media wanted to show them our appreciation.

We know there are many in the community that would like to help as well. We also know that ordering food may help many of our local restaurants who are also hurting during this time.

Here is your chance to support our amazing first responders that are on the front lines working to keep us safe.

Click on this link and donate any amount. We have teamed up with PFCU Credit Unions with an account.

We will then use that money to team up with local restaurants to order meals that will be distributed to those on the frontline.

We hope this will show our appreciation and give them the recognition they deserve.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

