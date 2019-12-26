News 10 in the Big Apple for Pinstripe Bowl

MSU Spartans and Wake Forest go head-to-head at the Yankee Stadium for the Pinstripe Bowl trophy on Friday, Dec. 27.

News 10's Kellan Buddy and Seth Wells are in the Big Apple right now to give you all of the coverage from Yankee Stadium.

Not only have the Spartans been working hard on the field, they've also been enjoying their downtime in downtown New York City.

The team visited historic sites such as the 9/11 Memorial and Museum as well as the One World Observatory.

News 10 will have coverage of the Pinstripe Bowl tonight in all 90 minutes of news, and on Friday.

Make sure to follow Kellan Buddy and Seth Wells on twitter for live tweets of the game, as well as tuning in for 90 minutes of local coverage, including the game, at News 10.

The Spartans face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons tomorrow afternoon at 3:20 on ESPN.

After a 1:40 AM wake up call, @kellanbuddy and I are about to board our flight to New York City. We’ll have all the @PinstripeBowl coverage you need tonight on @wilxTV - and yes, it’s going to be a long day! �� — Seth Wells (@SethTVSports) December 26, 2019

Hear from Coach @DantonioMark and All-American senior defensive end @kennyw97 with today's practice report from the New Era Pinstripe Bowl! Game day in NYC is getting closer! #GoGreen #ChaseTheMoment #PinstripeBowlhttps://t.co/YJI4SjcBHG — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 25, 2019

