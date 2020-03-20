News 10 holds Q&A with local experts on coronavirus

News 10 will be hosting a special Q&A with local experts to get more information about the coronavirus.

“This is a commercial-free, unsponsored hour,” said Debbie Petersmark, VP/General Manager of WILX News 10, “Local experts will be answering the questions our community is asking. If you have a question, likely hundreds of others have the same one.”

This past Monday, News 10 hosted a commercial-free newscast at 6 p.m. with local experts and received hundreds of questions from the community, many more than could be answered in a half hour.

Therefore, our leadership has decided to set aside our 5-6p.m. newscast Friday to answer those questions related to healthcare, family, finances and education.

The panel will include:

Julie Braciszewski, Monarch Behavioral Health

Paula D. Cunningham, Michigan AARP State Director

Steven Hicks, financial expert/attorney

A local Sparrow physician

“As a local news station, we are a public trust with an obligation to community outreach, public service announcements and responsible programming. We are the voice of, and a voice for, our communities. This is one small way we can help during these stressful times.” said Petersmark.

The Q&A will be hosted, with appropriate social distancing, by WILX anchors Ann Emmerich and Mallory Anderson.

You can submit your questions at the post pinned at the top of our Facebook page.

