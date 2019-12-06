News 10 checks out Meijer's top toys of the holiday season

If you still have little ones to buy gifts for this holiday season, don't fret--News 10's Elissa Kedziorek stopped by the Meijer on Lake Lansing Road in East Lansing to check out their inventory.

Meijer released its Top Toy list, which includes 35 of the most popular toys featured within the company's Toy Book.

Store Director Sean Miller spoke with News 10 about their toy selection and you can watch that video down below.

Some of the toys on that list include:

● Nerf Elite Titan takes on targets with the power and size of a giant. The colossal blaster is fully motorized for rapid-fire dart-blasting and boasts a huge 50-dart drum. It includes a shoulder strap.

● Frozen 2 Arendelle Castle is the ultimate castle playset from the Disney movie Frozen 2.

● LEGO City Deep Space Rocket and Launch lets kids explore the universe and allows them to take space adventures with a NASA-inspired toy rocket launch set. It features a modular, multi-stage rocket with cockpit, booster and payload storage modules, and a monorail system. Kids can even use mobile device as a screen for interactive play opportunities with the City Explorers app.

● Ride N Chomp Crocodile offers 3-in-1 fun with a crocodile ride-on, block scooper and building block set.

● Hot Wheels Track Builder Vertical Launch Kit is nearly 50 inches tall and offers three configurations. The set is easy to set up and the innovative vertical track secures against the wall with 3M Command Strips.

● Cool Maker Go Glam Nail Printer allows kids to easily stamp and style custom manicures. This at-home nail studio includes everything needed to decorate up to 125 nails of any size. With five trendy nail patterns to choose from – unicorns, cupcakes, flamingos, etc. – kids can mix and match to express their own unique style.

● Poopsie Unicorn Crush allows kids to create a glitter slime explosion. Dunk the Unicorn Crush in water to make an explosion of glitter. Pour the included slime into the glitter and create Unicorn Slime.

● Monopoly Voice Banking game features lights and sounds and comes with an interactive Mr. Monopoly banking unit. The iconic top hat is voice-activated, and the personality of Mr. Monopoly really shines as he handles all the transactions. He keeps tabs on players’ money and properties so there’s no cash or cards to worry about. Talk to him and he responds.

● Paw Patrol Super Paw Team Jet is a 2-in-1 deluxe team vehicle that transforms from jet into a mobile command center for the Paw Patrol.

● Treasure X Alien Hunters offers kids a new, slimy surprise-reveal dissection experience. Dissect the aliens, save the Treasure Hunters and discover amazing treasures from around the galaxy.

● Nintendo Switch Lite is a new version of the Nintendo Switch system that’s optimized for personal, handheld play that’s great for on-the-go gaming.

