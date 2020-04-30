News 10 celebrates mothers with "May is for Moms" contest

WILX News 10 is celebrating mothers everywhere and it's not just for one day.

We are celebrating mothers for the entire month of May!

This is your chance to send in your video clips to show why your mom is a superhero.

Selected videos will be featured in the News 10 6 p.m. newscasts.

Then, from May 16 through May 21, you can vote on your favorite video. We will announce the winner with the most votes on May 22.

The winner will win a prize package valued at over $1,000!

You must be 18 years or older to post video to the site.

You can submit your video here.

