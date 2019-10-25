News 10, Charlotte Schools making sure no kid goes hungry

News Ten is teaming up with Charlotte Schools to make sure 'no kid goes hungry.'

The "Bird Feeder" project is about making sure children throughout the Charlotte school district has a place to get food.

Here's how you can get involved:

"Take a Bite out of Student Lunch Debt with Applebee's" - The Charlotte Applebee's is hosting a fundraiser to help with student lunch debt.

On Sunday, October 27th, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., 20 percent of your final dine-in bill will go towards helping to decrease the meal debts of students at Charlotte Public Schools.

"Stuff the Bus Event" - Participants can drop off non-perishable food or personal hygiene items and grab a treat as they parade through town for the Almost Midnight Madness event.

Donations will be accepted on Monday, Oct. 28th in Downtown Charlotte at Courthouse Square from 5:30 p.m. through 7:00 p.m.

"Tackle Hunger" - Participants can bring non-perishable food items or personal hygiene items between Oct. 29th and Nov. 8th to place in the "Go Green" and "Go Blue" bins.

Friendly competitions will be taking place in each building across the district.

Or drop off food at the main office in Charlotte High School at 378 State St. in Charlotte.

Monetary donations should go through Charlotte Central Office at 378 State St, Charlotte, Michigan 48813.

