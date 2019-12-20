Newcomers kill Isle Royale National Park's oldest gray wolf

Officials say the oldest gray wolf at Isle Royale National Park has died.

The 12-year-old male apparently was killed by other wolves on the Lake Superior island chain.

He was one of two survivors that remained when officials decided to relocate mainland wolves to the park to rebuild its population.

The final island-born wolf is a 10-year-old female whose fate is unknown.

Another female was killed this fall by fellow wolves.

Scientists say such fatal clashes are expected as the newcomers establish territories.

Isle Royale's population now consists of eight males and seven females.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

