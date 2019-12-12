New trustee to attend trustees meeting on Friday

The Michigan State University Board of Trustees meets on Friday morning and one of the agenda items is welcoming new trustee, Renee Knake.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer appointed Knake to the board on December 4, 2019.

Knake replaced Nancy Schlichting who resigned in October.

According to a press release from the Governor's office, Knake resides in East Lansing and is a law professor and an author.

Her bio states that she serves as a professor of law at the University of Houston Law Center and is the Joanne and Larry Doherty Chair in Legal Ethics. And, she is the director of Outcomes and Assessments and a member of the Diversity, Inclusion and Equality Committee. Also, prior to joining the University of Houston in 2016, Knake spent over 10 years at Michigan State University, receiving tenure at the College of Law and also teaching at the Eli Broad College of Business and the Honors College. While at MSU, she was the director of the 21st Century Law Practice Summer Program in London and co-founder of the ReInvent Law Laboratory for Law, Technology, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship. She also is an elected member of the American Law Institute.

Whitmer said that Knake’s work and advocacy has helped prevent sexual harassment and assault in the legal community.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve the students, staff, and alumni at MSU and am eager to work with my partners on the Board of Trustees to ensure the safety and security of everyone on campus,” said Knake. “I’ve dedicated my career to ensuring diversity in institutions like Michigan State, and I’m prepared to continue that work as a trustee. I know that as an MSU grad, this is an issue the governor cares deeply about, and I’m committed to ensuring that she and everyone else who graduates from Michigan State is proud to be a Spartan for life.”

The meeting is at 8 a.m. and is open to the public.

