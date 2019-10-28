New treatment giving hope to MS patients

A woman who witnessed the struggles of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in a family member is now battling the disease herself, however, a new treatment is giving her hope.

"There is not one size that fits all when it comes to MS and we've made huge strides in the last 10 years."

Multiple Sclerosis is an aggressive disease that many doctors say they constantly feel they're chasing instead of being ahead of it.

A local doctor says his new research could potentially stop the progression of the disease.

Dr. Rany and his team are looking at proteins called neurofilaments which act as the foundation to our blood.

They are looking at MS patients to help track the progression of the disease and the effectiveness of treatments through these proteins.

"The more we can really focus in the disease when someone is still healthy, and working, and doing well and get them on therapy the better chance we have of stopping it long-term," he said.

He added that there is damage occurring at the foundational level for years and that their hope is to assess whether they are stopping that foundational damage or controlling it."

Dr Rany is treating 26-year-old Samantha Pelt for Multiple Sclerosis, who has watched her grandmother suffer with MS for decades.

Pelt says she knows this aggressive disease too well.

"My grandfather had to carry her from the bed, the couch, the dinner table... and growing up, that's all we knew. Obviously I was like 'oh great this is my life. It's only a matter of time before it starts to take over my body,' said Pelt."

So far Samantha's treatments have been going really well and Dr. Rany says it looks like her MS has come to a complete stop.

"He told me, I don't even want you to think you have a disease anymore, I just want you to just live your life."

Dr. Rany broke ground on a new $30 million neurology facility at Memorial Healthcare which will help care for hundreds of patients including those with MS.

