New town square coming to Lansing

On Thursday night, people gathered to work toward revitalizing a rough area in south Lansing--and they're using the holiday spirit to do so.

The intersection of Pleasant Grove and Holmes has been the scene to a number of crimes over the years.

"It's unfortunate that there's that reputation out there, but when people actually get deeply immersed on the south-side, they realize that it's a reputation that's unwarranted," said Adam Hussain, of the Lansing City Council.

Last year, the Lansing Police Department increased patrols in the area following quality of life complaints and gun violence.

"I think it gets a terrible reputation. I've lived in south-west Lansing my entire life. As a matter of face, I've lived very close to this intersection my entire life. These are the businesses and this is the plaza that I hung out at as a kid," Hussain said.

The South West Action Group is working to give the corner a new reputation.

"We've really been working on kind of breathing a new life into this area for a few years now and so this is just another one of those efforts," Hussain said.

The area is now known as "Town Square." Thursday night the South West Action Group hosted the first "Holidays in the Square," to bring out neighbors for a night of caroling and community bonding.

"I love it. I love that great things are happening right here in in south Lansing, that people care. People want better and want good for our neighborhoods and they're not just talking about it, they're actually doing something about it," said Anna Maria Horn, a Lansing Resident.

Construction on the new Town Square will begin this coming spring. It will feature a park and public art display.

