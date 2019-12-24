New submarines to take names of Pearl Harbor battleships

New U.S. Navy submarines will revive the names of the USS Arizona and USS Oklahoma, two of the biggest casualties of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor during World War II. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday that Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly has announced nuclear, Virginia-class attack submarines will carry the names. The battleships were targeted during the surprise attack on the naval base in Hawaii by Japanese air forces on Dec. 7, 1941. Most of the Navy's personnel casualties in the attack were on the two ships docked near Honolulu. The fast-attack submarines will be designated USS Oklahoma, SSN-802, and USS Arizona, SSN-803.

