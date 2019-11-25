New study shows at least 3 local hazardous waste sites at risk

A new study showing at least 20 toxic sites in Michigan are at a high risk of releasing dangerous chemicals during floods.

These hazardous waste sites are posing more of a problem due to recent wildfires, floods, and hurricanes.

The Government Accountability Office identified over 1,500 of these sites across the U.S.

Local sites that have been flagged as potentially being a cause for concern are Parsons Chemical Works in Grand Ledge, the Shiawassee River in Howell, and the Verona Well Field in Battle Creek.

The department said they will be cleaning each site to prevent contamination during major floods.

