A leading medical group has issued new screening guidelines for colorectal cancer.

The American College of Physicians says testing for colorectal cancer should begin at age 50 for adults with an average risk for the disease.

The group recommends a fecal blood test every two years, or a colonoscopy every 10 years until the age of 75.

These guidelines do not apply to people with a family history of colorectal cancer, those with previous benign polyps, or other risk factors.

The study was led by researchers at The American College of Physicians and published in 'Annals of Internal Medicine'

