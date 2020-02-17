New satellite launch facility location

By this time Tuesday, we'll know where a new satellite launch facility will be built in Michigan.

The Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association will announce the results of the site-selection process, which will determine the best location for the facility.

Senator Jim Stamas helped finalize a $2 million supplemental appropriation for fiscal year 2019 for a state grant to assess the feasibility of developing one or more low Earth orbit launch sites and command center, according to a release sent to News 10.

The announcement will be made at a press conference at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The association represents 280 companies across the state.

It is estimated that the aerospace industry has a $1.2 billion impact on Michigan's economy.

