New rule would allow phones in courtrooms

Court clerks around Michigan are criticizing a proposal to allow phones and other electronic devices in courthouses because it could cause them to lose money.

The Michigan Supreme Court is holding a public hearing in Lansing on Wednesday to discuss the matter.

Courts typically charge people to make copies of public documents, however with the proposed new rule, someone with an electronic device could do it for free.

Some clerks say it “would put a dent in their revenue.”

Besides copying documents, the rule would allow people to use an electronic device to take notes, search the internet and send text messages in a courtroom.

Lawyers, who typically can carry phones, are in favor of the change, saying it helps them stay in touch with clients while in court.

