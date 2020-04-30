New risk factors for e-cigarettes

A new study reveals e-cigarettes may cause the same damage to blood vessels as regular cigarettes.

Researchers from Boston University looked at over 400 adults with no risk factors for heart disease.

They found people who switched from cigarettes to e-cigarettes, and those who used both, had arteries that were just as stiff as regular smokers.

And all of the smokers, no matter type of cigarette they used, had similar damage to the cells that line the blood vessels.

The study was led by researchers at Boston University and published in 'Journal of the American Heart Association.'

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.

