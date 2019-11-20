New revealing insight on women with low libido

Some revealing information about why older women tend to have low libido.
A new survey from the University of Pittsburgh shows that while menopause does play a role, it's not the only reason.
Many women said erectile dysfunction in their male partners affected their own desire for sex.
Others blamed fatigue, stress and body image.
Up to 40% of women over 60 have low libido, and about 10% of them say they are bothered by it.
The study was led by researchers at University of Pittsburgh and published in 'Menopause.'
