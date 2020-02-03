New program is reducing vaping among some students

A new school-based program is helping to reduce vaping among middle school students.

The 'Catch My Breath' program emphasizes group discussions, goal setting, and training on how to refuse e-cigarettes.

Researchers found students who completed the program were hal* as likely to experiment with vaping compared to their peers.

The study was led by researchers at University of Texas Health Science Center and published in 'Public Health Reports.'

