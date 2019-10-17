New parking app for Capitol City

The City of Lansing launched Thursday a new parking mobile app that officials say will make visitors’ parking experience less stressful.

The City of Lansing launched Thursday a new parking mobile app that officials say will make visitors’ parking experience less stressful. (Source WILX)

Officials explained how the new Passport Parking app works at a news conference downtown. They said smartphone users can now pay directly for parking at about 2500 spaces in the city.

“Since taking office in January 2018, I have received many requests for an updated parking system in the downtown Lansing area,” Mayor Andy Schor said in a statement. “Lansing’s time is now, and I’m thrilled to move our city’s parking system to the 21st century!”

The Passport Parking app can be downloaded for free. It’s available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com.

The app allows users to get alerts before their parking session expires and extend their session remotely.

Users can use the app to pay for any space in the city that has a Passport Parking sign or decal.

Lansing’s launch of a mobile app coincides with the recent installation of 136 solar-powered pay stations for on-street downtown parking.

The city will continue to accept debit cards, credit cards and cash at pay stations.

For more city parking information, visit lansingmi.gov/321/Parking-Services.

