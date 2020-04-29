New online resource helps support families during pandemic

A new online resource has been created by state health officials to help support the well-being of families during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Family Well-Being Guide features several resources to help families who have questions or concerns.

Among other things, the guide includes recommended questions and tips to help families discuss the pandemic.

The guide also features statewide resources available to families who might have concerns about food, housing, finances, and more.

You can read the guide here

