New link found between cancer and asthma

New research reveals a link between a family history of cancer and childhood asthma.

The study included data from over 57-thousand children.

It showed more than 20% of those with a family history of cancer had been diagnosed with asthma.

Experts say parents should notify their child's doctor about any close relatives with cancer.

The study was led by researchers at State University of New York and presented at the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Annual.

