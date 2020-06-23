New laws will let people designate communications impediment

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed three bills into law aimed at easing police interactions with those with autism. Starting in July 2021, people will be able to have a communications impediment designation associated with their driver’s license, state ID, or chauffeur’s license that alerts law enforcement to a difficulty in communication so they can access how to proceed in a situation. The bills, signed Tuesday, had bipartisan support. Law enforcement will be able to see the designation in the Michigan Law Enforcement Information Network during traffic stops and can act accordingly.

