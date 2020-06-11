New law allows roadside drug testing throughout state

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed three bills into law Thursday, including one that allows roadside drug testing.

Senate Bill 718 establishes a one-year pilot program in five counties that will be selected by Michigan State Police, Whitmer’s office said in a news release. Under the law, drivers can be tested for controlled substance use.

The MSP will also conduct another one-year program, adding more counties, at the end of the first one.

The MSP then expanded the program to every county in the state. The agency will then have 90 days to submit a report to the state legislature detailing the number of traffic stops resulting in arrests for operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.

The report must also say how many convictions were obtained from those arrests.

Other bills signed Thursday include Senate Bill 350, “to allow villages to determine when delinquent tax bills are forwarded to the county treasurer.”

House Bill 5766, also made into law Thursday, modifies tax tribunal appeal deadlines.

“A petitioner shall have until August 31, 2020 to file any property tax appeal provided for under section 35a or 62 if the filing deadline otherwise provided for that appeal under this act or other law is any day after May 27, 2020 and before September 1, 2020,” the bill says at www.legislature.mi.gov.

