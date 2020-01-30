New kind of Northern Lights in Finland

Take a look at what stargazers in Finland are calling a brand new kind of Northern Lights.

Auroras usually consist of arcs, bands and patches, but when Finnish amateur stargazers observed this phenomenon, they noticed a unique "dune" shape.

They believe the shape is caused by waves of oxygen atoms in the atmosphere and they're hoping the "dunes" will provide new insights into the upper atmosphere

