Three new 'Inspiring Women' Barbie dolls have been revealed.

The line features Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Jean King, and Florence Nightingale.

The new dolls are part of Barbieg's mission to close the dream gap, a multi-year global initiative to raise awareness around limiting factors that prevent girls from reaching their full potential.

Ella Fitzgerald was known as the first lady of song and Queen of Jazz.

Billie Jean King was once the number one tennis player in the world, and Florence Nightingale is known as the founder of modern nursing.

