New insight into the HPV vaccine

The CDC recommends two doses of the HPV vaccine for adolescents under 15, but a new study suggests a single dose may be enough to protect against cervical cancer.

Researchers tracked over 130-thousand females who were unvaccinated, or got at least one dose of the HPV vaccine.

Five years later, those who received a single dose were 36% less likely to develop pre-invasive cervical disease than women who did not get the vaccine.

And the results were similar for those who got two, or even three doses.

