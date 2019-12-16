New hospital to have innovative comforts

News 10 is learning new information about McLaren's new hospital, which is under construction in Lansing.

The hospital is expected to have new features--specifically changes to patient rooms.

In fact, all patient rooms in the new hospital will be private and larger than those in the current hospital.

In addition, each room will also have independent temperature controls that can be tailored to fit a patient's needs.

The new hospital will also be quieter due to addition soundproofing between bedrooms.

McLaren's new hospital is set to be open to patients by 2020.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.