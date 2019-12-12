New hope for women battling an aggressive form of breast cancer

Some new hope for women battling an aggressive and deadly form of breast cancer.

Researchers at UCLA tested a drug that targets breast cancer cells on older women with advanced hormone-receptor positive, HER-2 negative breast cancer.

The drug called Ribociclib was given along with standard hormone therapy.

Women who received both treatments were more likely to be alive three and a half years later than those who had hormone therapy alone.

Experts say the combination should be the new standard for treatment.

The study was led by researchers at UCLA and published in 'New England Journal of Medicine'

