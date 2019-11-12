New hope for patients battling inoperable cancer

A major game-changer in the fight against cancer. Doctors at Sparrow's Herbert Herman Cancer Center have a new tool to deliver radiation. It's one of only 12 in the country.

The new machine allows them to attack tumors with precision in real time. It's giving patients with inoperable cancers new hope.

Dave Boham is fighting a rare type of metastatic thyroid cancer. He's no stranger to radiation treatments. Over the past six years, he's had the traditional therapy on cancer lesions on his hip and tailbone. Boham said, "Those decreased, but then we had two more pop up in my lungs."

One of those lesions was located in a spot doctors wouldn't have been able to treat, if it weren't for this brand new machine at Sparrow's Herbert Herman Cancer Center. It's called a

It's called a ViewRay and it gives radiation oncologists a whole new view of cancer. Dr. Luciano DiCarlo, Radiation Oncologist, said "Before it would have been very challenging to treat him, for several reasons. Number one our inability to visualize our target during the treatment, but more importantly, also to minimize the dose to a critical structure such as the bronchial tree and also the cardiac motion that takes place during the treatment."

The ViewRay MRIdian machine combines two technologies, one of them, MRI. It allows doctors to look at the tumor in real time. In Boham's case, that's important, because his lesion was very close to his heart. Doctors were able to deliver a high dose of radiation without damaging surrounding tissue. Boham said, "I had the angels in my ears, telling me when to breathe and how long to hold it for and we were right on target, you know they talked you right through it the whole time. So it was very reassuring to know that we were doing all that we could to kill it off."

To kill Boham's cancer is a challenge. So close to Dave's beating heart and diaphragm, it is a moving target, leaving doctors no room for error. The ViewRay gives them the eyes to attack cancer with precision. Dr. DiCarlo said, "The machine's ability to track this tumor after we set these parameters is that the beam is on while the tumor is within the target area. Should that tumor fall outside the target area, there's actually a pause in the beam."

Doctors call it breakthrough technology. For Dave Boham, its hope. "It's phenomenal for Mid-Michigan to have a tool like this on hand to help everyone fight cancer, to help beat it out."

Doctors want to make it clear, the ViewRay MRIdian is only used for certain cases, based on the type of cancer and position of the tumor. Traditional radiation is the preferred option for less mobile and more static tumors.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

