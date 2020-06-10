New guidelines for taking probiotics

Some new guidance for the millions of Americans who take probiotics.

The American Gastroenterological Association says there is not enough evidence to recommend the use of probiotics for most digestive conditions.

The experts suggest patients taking probiotics for Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis or irritable bowel syndrome, should consider stopping.

The guidelines do support the use of probiotics in three settings.

Those include the prevention of c-difficile in people taking antibiotics ....

The prevention of necrotizing enterocolitis in pre-term, low weight infants ....

And the management of pouchitis, a complication of inflammatory bowel disease.

Copyright 2020 NBC News. All rights reserved.