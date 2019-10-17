New firetruck dedicated in East Lansing

East Lansing's Fire Department has a brand new tool to help fight fires in high-rise buildings.

The city dedicated a 100-foot-ladder truck on Thursday.

The truck came fully equipped with features and modifications that will allow firefighter-paramedics to work extended periods of time.

The truck also has the capability to fight fires in buildings up to eight stories high.

The truck replaces the city's old 75-foot-ladder truck that had a broken frame.

The truck cost nearly $1 million and was paid for with money set aside for fleet replacements along with money from East Lansing's income tax.

