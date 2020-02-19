New female polar bear moves into the Arctic Ring of Life in Detroit

Meet the newest addition at the Detroit Zoo, Anana.

Anana is 19 years old and will join two other bears at the exhibit. They are Nuka, a 15-year-old male and Suka a 7-year-old female.

Anana arrived in Detroit in late January from the Cincinnati Zoo.

The zoo's Arctic Ring of Life is said to be one of North America’s largest polar bear habitats.

“Anana is exploring the tundra in the Arctic Ring of Life and very quickly acclimating to her new home here at the Detroit Zoo,” said Scott Carter, chief life sciences officer for the Detroit Zoological Society (DZS). “We’re very happy she’s here to join Nuka and Suka, and invite everyone to come welcome her on International Polar Bear Day.”

The Zoo says that they brought Anana to Detroit on a breeding recommendation. Breeding season occurs in the early spring, according to the press release from the Zoo about Anana.

“Nuka and Anana appear curious and interested, which is a good sign,” said Carter. “We’re optimistic for future breeding and carefully watching how their relationship develops.”

The Detroit Zoo will celebrating Anana's arrival during International Polar Bear Day on February 27.

That day will focus on conservation efforts with polar bears and include zookeeper talks and educational activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The polar bears will also be given some special treats at specific times that day for people to see.

