New driving programs aim to lower teen car accident rates

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens 15-18 years of age in the United States.

Oct. 20 through the 26 is national teen driver safety week.

"Parents can help protect their teens by talking with them about how to avoid risky driving behaviors," Michael L. Prince, OHSP director, said. "Because of their lack of experience, teen drivers are at a greater risk of being killed or injured in a crash. That is why it is so important to start a conversation with teens and encourage safe driving practices."

In Michigan, teens and young adults age 15-20 years old, accounted for 7.6 percent of all traffic deaths in 2018.

In 2018, 9,637 teenagers and young adults were injured in motor vehicle crashes.

The state offers programs like Graduated Driver Licensing and Strive for a Safer Drive to encourage teens to drive safely and educate them.

Strive for a Safer Drive is a a unique opportunity for teens to teach other teens about safe driving. Applications for the program are due Nov. 14.

