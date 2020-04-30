New dates announced for DIFS Virtual Town Halls

The Michigan Department of insurance and Financial Services will continue to offer live online town hall meetings to help Michigan drivers learn and ask questions about Michigan's new auto insurance law and the choices they will need to make for policies issued or renewed after July 1, 2020. These town hall meetings are meant to replace the in-person events that were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"DIFS is available to provide support as Michiganders learn about their new auto insurance choices and get answers to their questions," said DIFS Director Anita Fox. "The new auto insurance law will provide much-needed savings to drivers and will allow them to pick an auto insurance plan that will best meet their family's budget and needs."

For any policies that renew after July 1, 2020, drivers will need to determine the amount of coverage that best suits their needs. Drivers will be able to choose a coverage that best protects their family.

Upcoming town halls will take place on:

-Thursday, April 30 at 3 p.m.

-Monday, May 4 at noon

-Wednesday, May 6 at 5:30 p.m.

Any others are posted on their website as well as how to participate in town halls and any details on changes to the law.

So far, nearly 1,000 people attended the first four meetings.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.