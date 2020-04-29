New covid-19 medical survey

One in seven Americans say they would avoid seeking medical care for coronavirus symptoms because of costs.

That's according to a poll from West Health and Gallup.

People with lower incomes, less education, and non-whites were the most likely to avoid care.

6% of respondents said they, or a family member, have been denied care for another health issue, because of the covid outbreak.

