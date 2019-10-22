New coding program being taught at Parnall Correctional Facility

People from Google are in Jackson on Tuesday teaching classes at the prison.

The Last Mile, Google.org and the Michigan Department of Corrections joined community leaders to announce a new grant-supported program to provide computer coding and web development training to those behind bars.

According to a release, "the Last Mile (TLM) is a non-profit founded in 2010 at San Quentin State Prison with the mission to provide marketable skills to incarcerated individuals resulting in gainful employment. TLM's core belief is that having a job is the key to successful reentry and breaking the cycle of recidivism. TLM is the only full-stack coding program inside U.S. prisons."

This program will be part of the Vocational Village at Parnall Correctional Facility in Jackson.

The goal of the village is to prepare incarcerated individuals for careers in skilled trades.

Google.org is supporting the program.

Since 2013, Google.org has given more than $60 million to organizations working to expand access to hands-on computer science learning and shift perceptions of the field, according to the release.

