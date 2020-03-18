New charges for Coldwater man facing sex assault trial

A Coldwater man already facing trial for sex crimes faces new charges.

On Wednesday, Brad Allen Risner, 28, was arraigned on multiple criminal sexual conduct charges, according to a news release Wednesday from the Michigan Attorney General’s office.

He now faces two counts of penetration during commission of a kidnapping, another felony.

Risner was arrested Thursday by the Michigan State Police and lodged in the Calhoun County Jail. He was arraigned by Magistrate Earl Brutsche in Calhoun County District Court and given a $200,000 cash/surety bond.

The charges stem from incidents that reportedly occurred in the summer and fall of 2007 in Calhoun County and follow a thorough investigation initiated by the Kalamazoo County Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.

At the time of the reported incident, Risner was a juvenile on probation after pleading guilty to a 2006 third-degree criminal sexual conduct charge in Calhoun County.

Risner is being charged under the automatic waiver provision of the court rules which allow charges to be sworn in the adult court for the specified juvenile violation of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, due to being 15 years old at the time of the offense.

Since 2015, the Michigan Legislature has appropriated funds to the attorney general’s office for the purpose of investigating and prosecuting cases that arise from previously untested sexual assault kits. The attorney general’s office provides funding to projects in Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Ingham, Jackson, Washtenaw and Wayne counties through this initiative.

A trial is also set for Risner on three third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges in Kalamazoo County before Judge Pamela Lightvoet. Those charges stem from a sexual assault evidence kit that was collected in 2013 but never tested until 2016.

Officials with the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative in Calhoun, Jackson and Kalamazoo counties are continuing this investigation. If anyone has additional information, please contact Kalamazoo SAKI Investigator Mike Slancik at (269) 303-8524.

