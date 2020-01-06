New charge against ex-UAW exec signals likely guilty plea

Prosecutors have filed a revised charge against a former United Auto Workers official, signaling that another plea deal is likely in the government's investigation of corruption at the Detroit-based union.

Vance Pearson, a former UAW regional director in the St. Louis area, is charged with an embezzlement conspiracy.

The new charge was filed Monday as a criminal "information,” which is negotiated without grand jury review and typically leads to a guilty plea.

Ten people with ties to the UAW have been charged in the corruption investigation, and eight have pleaded guilty. Three people former Fiat Chrysler employees have been convicted.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

