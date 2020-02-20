New bill would ban Cat Declawing

Pretty soon you may not be able to get your cat declawed in Michigan.

A bill introduced at the state capitol on Wednesday would make it illegal for veterinarians to perform the surgery.

"Many people don't realize what we are doing when we declaw a cat it's not just removing a nail were actually cutting up a portion of their paws," says State Representative Nate Shannon.

State Representative Nate Shannon (D-Sterling Heights) introduced the bill to the house that would ban cat declawing. He says he feels like now is the time to do something.

"This was a terrible procedure to put these cats through," says State Rep. Shannon.

Veterinarian Dr. Marie Hopfensperger with Michigan State University, says cat declawing is an unnecessary procedure.

"Really is what would be considered at this point a cosmetic or unnecessary procedure, given that there are alternatives strategies for getting cats to scratch says in the appropriate places," says Dr. Hopfensperger.

Dr. Hopfensperger says that the surgical process includes the removal of a cat nail bed - which includes part of their bone.

"Essentially sort of like removal of the bone where your tip of your finger first bends so it's a removal of the bone and the nail bed," added Dr. Hopfensperger.

Some people say they agree with state Representative Shannon and are glad to see the state legislation taking action.

"I think it's awesome that politicians are taking note of that and introducing legislature, especially aimed at helping animals," says Maddisen Cardwell.

"I think it's unfair to the. It's honestly inhumane. So I think it's good that people are stepping up and even like wanting to write a bill to ban it," says Emma Dereski.

Representative Shannon says the new bill is now with the House of Agriculture Committee for consideration.

If this bill is signed into law Michigan would become the second state in the country, along with New York to officially ban cat declawing.

