New auto insurance law town halls will be held

Michigan will hold virtual town halls for people to find out more about the state’s new auto insurance law.

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services announced in a Friday news release that consumers and insurance agents can click here for instructions on how to attend the town halls.

For consumers, the events will be held:

6th House District: 10:30 a.m. Monday.

25th House District: 2 p.m. Monday.

Statewide: 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

For insurance agents, they’ll be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The 2019 law lets drivers have a choice of how much personal injury protection medical coverage they purchase on policies after July 1. PIP medical coverage pays for health care expenses, and some funeral expenses, and makes up about half of a plan’s premium.

According to the release, people will learn about the those choices and be able to submit questions.

The agency has a hotline for more information available 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, at 833-275-3437. The public can also email autoinsurance@michigan.gov or go to www.michigan.gov/autoinsurancefor more information.

