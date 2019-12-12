New Zealand planning retrieval of bodies on volcanic island

Paul Quinn, chairman of White Island Tours walks from meeting with the family of volcano victim Hayden Marshall-Inman in Whakatane, New Zealand, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
WHAKATANE, New Zealand (AP) - New Zealand military specialists will land on a small volcanic island just after first light Friday to attempt to retrieve the bodies of eight victims of an eruption that claimed eight other lives and severely burned survivors.

Authorities say the recovery attempt will go ahead even though scientists believe another eruption is possible on White Island.

Weather concerns appeared to be motivating the plan to recover the bodies soon. Rain mixed with volcanic ash could form a cement-like substance encasing the bodies and making their recovery and identification more difficult.

The volcano is continuing to emit steam and mud from its vents.

